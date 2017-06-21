Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody Following Chase, Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say a suspect who led them on a pursuit before crashing out in northwest Oklahoma City is the suspect in a bank robbery from earlier in the afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Bank of America location near Quail Springs Mall. Authorities tell News 9, witnesses saw the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Drew Blancon, flee from the bank in an older model blue Dodge Ram pickup and were able to give police the tag number.

Police sent Air One to the address that the truck was registered to, near 11000 N. May, and located a vehicle matching the description. Blancon spotted the helicopter and took off, just before crashing into several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of the Sun & Ski Sports store, also located on N. May Ave.     

Blancon was transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition. Police say he will not be charged with eluding police, because ground units were never actually in pursuit of the vehicle. Blancon is facing a complaint of armed robbery with a firearm.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

