Robber Targets Bank Of America Near Quail Springs Mall

Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect, who struck at the Bank of America location near Quail Springs Mall.

Few details about the robbery are known at this time. Authorities tell News 9, the robber entered the bank, located in the 2100 block of W. Memorial Rd., demanded cash and then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery. The FBI will release more information later today.

