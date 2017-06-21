Robber Targets Bank Of America Near Quail Springs Mall

Hundreds of Midwest City area children may need to be revaccinated because the clinic that administered their vaccines said they weren't stored properly.More >>
Hundreds of Midwest City area children may need to be revaccinated because the clinic that administered their vaccines said they weren't stored properly.More >>
Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.