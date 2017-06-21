Robber Targets Bank Of America Near Quail Springs Mall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Robber Targets Bank Of America Near Quail Springs Mall


By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect, who struck at the Bank of America location near Quail Springs Mall.

Few details about the robbery are known at this time. Authorities tell News 9, the robber entered the bank, located in the 2100 block of W. Memorial Rd., demanded cash and then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery. The FBI will release more information later today.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
