Residents Upset Over Change To OKC Stray Cat Ordinance

A woman who has been caring for stray cats in the Lake Overholser area is speaking out on a change to the city ordinance that deals with the animals.

The woman tells News 9 that she and some other volunteers have successfully reduced the number of stray cats in their area, because of the city’s community cat program.

The program allows residents to take the cat to the shelter, get it spayed or neutered, and then have the choice to return the cat to the community in which it was found or have it released elsewhere.

The city’s new plan is to remove the language that gives the person the choice of relocating the cat.

