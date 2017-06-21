Homegrown Coffee House "The Boxcar" Opening In Moore

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.More >>
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.More >>
It’s the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we’ll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.More >>
It’s the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we’ll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.