Homegrown Coffee House "The Boxcar" Opening In Moore - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Homegrown Coffee House "The Boxcar" Opening In Moore

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
MOORE, Oklahoma -

A new, home-grown coffee house will open in Moore this weekend.

"The Boxcar" is family-friendly and offers Oklahoma-sourced beer and wine, gourmet coffees and foods, as well as a selection of board games and puzzles.

The owners of coffee house said community involvement is the heart of their business.They added that they chose Moore because it's their home and they want to help bring historical appreciation to the city.

According to The Boxcar's website, the grand opening is set for June 24th at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • North Korea Threatens Hydrogen Bomb Test Over Pacific Ocean

    North Korea Threatens Hydrogen Bomb Test Over Pacific Ocean

    Kim Jong Un in an undated photo.Kim Jong Un in an undated photo.

    North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.

    More >>

    North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.

    More >>

  • 9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 22-24)

    9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 22-24)

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    It’s the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we’ll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.

    More >>

    It’s the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we’ll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.