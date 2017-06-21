Homegrown Coffee House "The Boxcar" Opening In Moore

A new, home-grown coffee house will open in Moore this weekend.

"The Boxcar" is family-friendly and offers Oklahoma-sourced beer and wine, gourmet coffees and foods, as well as a selection of board games and puzzles.

The owners of coffee house said community involvement is the heart of their business.They added that they chose Moore because it's their home and they want to help bring historical appreciation to the city.

According to The Boxcar's website, the grand opening is set for June 24th at 7:30 a.m.

