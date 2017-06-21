Resident Shot In NW OKC Home Burglary - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Resident Shot In NW OKC Home Burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in an overnight robbery and shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the home just after 4:30 a.m. near N Classen Blvd and NW 27th Street. According to police, the victim and a friend were returning to the home when a black male came up from behind the house and confronted them. 

Officials said the woman struggled with the robber over her purse when she was shot.

No property is worth getting shot over let the robber have your stuff and hopefully you won't get hurt, said Lt. Michelle Henderson, OKCPD.

Air One was called in and circled the area several times, searching a nearby cemetery. The condition of the resident is unknown. So far, no arrests have been made.

