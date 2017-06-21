Drowning No. 1 Cause Of Death In Children Ages 1-4

A 3-year-old boy is expected to recover after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool and fire crews are using this incident as warning for parents.

According to the Safe Kids Coalition, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

Here are some tips to remember this summer:

- Watch children closely when around water, even when a lifeguard is present.

- Avoid all distractions.

- Install fences around swimming pools. They should be self-latching and at least four feet high.

- At lakes and other public bodies of water, only swim in designated swimming areas.

- Learn CPR.