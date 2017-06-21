Urban Renewal Authority Discussing Spaghetti Warehouse Property

Spaghetti Warehouse closed its doors last year after more than 30 years in business and now the city is working on a plan to repurpose the property.

The Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority has approved a plan to present to the Oklahoma City City Council to include the property into the MAPS Sports Entertainment Parking Redevelopment Plan.

The plan was created in the 90’s when Bricktown was beginning to be developed, but the Spaghetti Warehouse is privately owned so it wasn't included in the original blueprint.

However, because the building has been abandoned, the city can attempt to acquire the property.

“If the city council declares the building blighted, and approves an amendment to the urban renewal plan, then we would have the authority to assist with the redevelopment of that property up to and including the possible acquisition of the property through eminent domain,” said Cathy O’Conner, Executive Director of the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority.

The Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority wants to restore the property to preserve its history.

The MAPS Sports Entertainment Parking Redevelopment Plan was created to help jumpstart the development of Bricktown.

“It was created to support redevelopment that was created by the sports, parking and entertainment facilities in Bricktown,” said O’Conner.

Several people have tried to buy the Spaghetti Warehouse property and fix it up since the closure, but little progress has been made, leaving the building to age and fall apart.

“It had not been secured, so that means that windows were open, the roof is open, so the interior of the building began to deteriorate pretty seriously,” said O’Conner.

The vote will start the process of bringing the Spaghetti Warehouse into the plan for future development.

“We really want this building to be redeveloped and a contributing part of Bricktown again,” said O’Conner.

Next, the board will go to planning commission. Then, after they have met a public notice period, it will go to city council.

“The city is continuing to show its commitment to making sure Bricktown is a success,” said O’Conner.

The MAPS redevelopment plan is on the authority's meeting agenda today.