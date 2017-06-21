University Of Oklahoma Regents Vote To Raise Tuition - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

University Of Oklahoma Regents Vote To Raise Tuition

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

University of Oklahoma students will pay more for their education starting this fall under a plan approved by the OU Board of Regents.

OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert says the board on Tuesday approved proposed 5 percent increases in tuition and fees for in-state graduate and undergraduate students.

The increases still must be approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Gilbert said the regents also approved proposals to raise tuition and fees for out-of-state undergraduate students by 6.5 percent and by 4.3 percent for out-of-state graduate students.

According to the university's website , tuition and fees for an in-state undergraduate student are $10,800 per year, meaning a 5 percent increase would raise the cost to $11,424 annually. The cost for non-resident undergraduates would rise from $24,977 to $26,600.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.