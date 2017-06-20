Your 2 Cents: Showcasing OK's Native American History

Steve Lackmeyer from The Oklahoman, the top reporter on all things downtown, took exception to my wanting to name the downtown park Land Run Park, calling it insensitive to Native Americans.

He also disagreed with my idea of relocating the Land Run sculptures to the park.

Here's what you had to say about it.

Jerri liked my idea about including a Native American monument too in the new park: "We should tell the whole story! It happened and it's our history! Leaving it out is like lying! It's a beautiful way of presenting our story! Both sides!"

Heidi says, "Steve has a great solution. I love the Land Run statues right where they are now and agree they need better promoting."

James argues that they're in a terrible location, "The only reason why I even knew it was there was because of over flow parking for Bass Pro Shop..."

Casey agrees with Steve that I'm being insensitive, "We could just utilize that space for newer sculpture that represents the idea of the park rather than implant sculpture to fit your name and narrative of it."

But a majority of you felt we shouldn't re-write history.

Kathy said, "We should learn from the past, everyone's past, not ignore it because it might offend someone."

And finally, Robert writes, "If we are sensitive to the needs of our native American family now - then that's what's really important. Land Run Park. Tell the whole story."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.