Child Taken To Hospital After Reported Drowning In NW OKC

A child was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a drowning was reported in northwest Oklahoma City.

The report was made shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Britton Road near Council Road.

Firefighters said a child was found in the pool. Police said the 3-year-old child was alert and crying at the scene. Firefighters said the child seemed lethargic and would characterize the child's condition as serious "as it is feared the child ingested a considerable amount of water."

Paramedics took the child to the hospital to be checked out.

