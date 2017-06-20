Over $20K In Lawn Care Equipment Stolen From Disabled Retiree

A disabled retiree who relies on a modest lawn care business to make ends meet has been victimized by thieves.

Chris Mitchem, 66, lives in the Gregorys subdivision off NE 54th St. in Oklahoma City.

Early Tuesday morning, Mitchem said thieves broke into his pickup truck—which was stationed in front of a large black trailer next to his garage. Mitchem said once the suspects moved his truck, they stole the trailer, and $25,000 worth of lawn care equipment which was inside.

That equipment included a riding lawnmower, a push mower, weed eaters, edgers and a chainsaw.

“If you see somebody that’s shown up with a trailer with that type of equipment on it that they didn’t have yesterday, at least give someone a call,” he said.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating. Mitchem is offering a $500 reward.