Police Searching For Bizarre Del City Burglar

Del City Police searching for burglar with bizarre disguise.

The suspect was caught on camera using underwear to disguise his face during several burglaries, according to police.

Surveillance video from the Dollar General Store on June 19, captured the man throwing a rock at the glass door, breaking past the remaining glass, and heading behind the counter.

The suspect is wearing a red garment that covers a portion of his face. Police believe the garment is underwear.

"We've recovered one pair," Captain Ted Kleber said.

The video shows the suspect kicked the glass storage case of cigarettes but walked away empty handed.

Not 20 minutes later, the suspect was caught on camera wearing the same red undies in a burglary at the VP Racing Fuel store on Reno Avenue.

Police say surveillance video also links the suspect to a burglary at VP on June 17.

Only this time, the suspect was wearing blue underwear over his face.

Surveillance cameras captured he same disguise during a break-in at the store on May 25, according to police.

"He doesn't waste any time, he goes straight for the cigarettes and straight out of the store," Cpt. Kleber said.

The suspect is accused of stealing several hundred dollars’ worth of cigarettes, so far.

If you have any information call Del City Police at 405-677-2443