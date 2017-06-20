Anadarko Police Hold Arrest Control Training - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Anadarko Police Hold Arrest Control Training

ANADARKO, Oklahoma -

Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles is holding his officers to a higher standard of training.

Four times a year, his whole department is now required to attend a defensive tactics and arrest control course.  

Tuesday was the first class. Law officers from the Anadarko Police Department and the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office attended. They worked on skills for every day patrol.

“Technique is everything, and the more you rep it out, the better you are at doing it,” said Patrolman Justin Taylor with Anadarko Police Department.

Taylor was one of the students Tuesday, getting a refresher on the tactics.

The defense tactics instructor is Corporal Dustan Chandler with the Anadarko Police Department.

“A lot of our arrests are combative, so I’m trying to teach them the best way to take care of the situation at hand,” said Chandler.

He wants the officers to know how to control the situation and fight without injuring the suspect or using lethal force. The techniques also prevent the officer from injuring his or herself.

The training on Tuesday was six hours long. It will continue Wednesday. Other law enforcement officers in the area are invited to join.

