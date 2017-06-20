MAPS Penny Tax Extension Will Go Toward Street Improvements If P - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MAPS Penny Tax Extension Will Go Toward Street Improvements If Passed

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

City leaders have decided how to spend an extension of the MAPS penny sales tax, if approved by voters.

Right now in Oklahoma City, you pay the MAPS one cent penny tax. In September, you can vote to keep paying it for 27 more months.

On Tuesday, OKC City Council decided to dedicate all $225 million generated from the tax extension to streets and roads.

“We put proposals that we think will give us some of the best streets in the country,” says OKC Mayor Mick Cornett. Along with the penny, voters will also decide on a quarter of a cent permanent sales tax. That money would go to public safety and allow for the hiring of additional police officers and firefighters.

Local teachers unsuccessfully pleaded to receive a percentage of the penny tax to hire more educators.

“In some cities across the country, cities run the school. But in this state and most states cities don’t,” says Mayor Cornett.

The tax extension is only one part of the Sept. 12th ballot. Voters will also be deciding on $967 million in general obligation bond components.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.