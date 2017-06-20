OU Campus Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

OU Campus Police are investigating the reported sexual assault of an underage girl on campus. The girl was a runaway from Texas.

A campus police spokesman would not answer our questions on camera, but according to a written statement the assault happened between March and April. The victim was found last Tuesday and taken to a shelter. The next day police learned of the assault.

According to authorities, the girl was under 16-years-old, which is the legal age of consent.

Courtney Foster with the Rape Crisis Center said it's up to you to know the age of your sexual partners.

"Just because you don't know doesn't give you an excuse not to have the responsibility to check that out, to know the person you are engaging in sexual activity with," Foster said.

Campus police said they have identified a suspect but, for now, charges have not been filed.