Lincoln Riley Receives Five-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million Annually

Oklahoma's Board of Regents has approved a new five-year contract for new head football coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley, 33, is set to make $3.1 million during the first year of his contract but his salary will increase by $200,000 each year to where he'll earn $3.9 million over the final year of the deal.

Along with his annual pay bump, Riley would receive a $425,000 bonus if he were to lead the Sooners to a National Championship.

Riley won the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in the nation back in 2015, and was promoted earlier this month to be the Sooners' head coach following Bob Stoops' sudden retirement.