OKC Metro To See Mostly Clear Skies

Storms currently over Kansas will try to make a run Tuesday evening an night in northwest Oklahoma. They should gradually weaken as they move into the state an the sun goes down.

The metro will stay quiet under mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s.

We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds with storms once again Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid-90s.

We're not looking for much change on Thursday. Central Oklahoma finally sees a slight chance of rain by Friday night.