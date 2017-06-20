Child Reportedly Injured In 2-Car Crash In NW OKC

First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with a child reportedly injured, in NW OKC.

It happened in a neighborhood near near NW 62nd St. and N. Tulsa Ave., just to the south of the Northwest Expressway. The crash involved a pickup and a white sedan, with the pickup T-boning the sedan and pushing it into the yard of a home.

EMSA was called to the scene. So far no word on the total number of injuries or their severity.

