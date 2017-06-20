Moore Implements Permanent Odd/Even Water Conservation Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Moore Implements Permanent Odd/Even Water Conservation Plan

MOORE, Oklahoma -

The City of Moore has implemented a mandatory odd/even watering conservation plan, that is set to go into effect immediately.

The city announced the plan on Tuesday.

If you are unfamiliar with odd/even water conservation, the plan goes as follows:

Residents with addresses that end in even numbers should only water their lawns on even-numbered days. Residents with addresses that end in odd numbers should only water their lawns on odd-numbered days.

The city is also encouraging residents to conserve water and reduce their water bills by installing faucets that use less water, low flow toilets and high efficiency water using appliances.

Learn more about the plan and water conservation strategies.

