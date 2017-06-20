Russell Labels School Improvement Grants, Childhood Obesity Program As Wasteful Spending

Congressman Steve Russell released his latest version of his report called Waste Watch and the main target is education.

In the report, Rep. Russell points to $7 billion President Barack Obama gave to the Department of Education. The funds were to be used for School Improvement Grants but Rep. Russell says the issues with education in America are systemic and can't be fixed with just money.

Another issue on Russell's report is former first lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign. The $7 billion used by that program has been credited for helping to reduce childhood obesity rates but Rep. Russell says those rates would have dropped with just a focus on nutrition.

"For every million dollars that is wasted,” Rep. Russell says, “96 Oklahomans have to work all year long to pay their taxes so we can waste it. This madness has to stop."

The current national debt now stands $19 trillion.