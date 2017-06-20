Russell Says Dems Obstructing Health Bill Progress

The Annual Population Survey conducted by The U.S. Census Bureau for the 2016 year showed mostly positive news for the country. The survey found that the median household income rose significantly from 2014 to 2016. Unfortunately, the state of Oklahoma did not find itself reaping the benefits of this upward trend.More >>
The Annual Population Survey conducted by The U.S. Census Bureau for the 2016 year showed mostly positive news for the country. The survey found that the median household income rose significantly from 2014 to 2016. Unfortunately, the state of Oklahoma did not find itself reaping the benefits of this upward trend.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister has described President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking."More >>
North Korea's foreign minister has described President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking."More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.