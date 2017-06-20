Russell Says Dems Obstructing Health Bill Progress

Senate Republicans have been meeting behind closed doors to make changes to the American Health Care Act.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats and voters will have "ample time to review the changes." GOP Senators are said to be addressing Medicaid cuts and limiting insurance requirements.

Congressman Steve Russell is defending of his fellow Republicans.

“We'd like to see them meet the deadline,” Rep. Russell said. “However, you've got progressives on one side that are just obstructing to obstruct, to try to miss the deadlines intentionally, but that's not good for the American people. We took a lot of beatings in the House. The Senate needs to do the same and they will, but we don't need half the Senate playing these games. The American people expect more.”

Russell said that deadline for a full Senate vote is for July 4 but he'd like to see the vote as soon as possible.