Oklahomans Reaping Strong Oil Production And Weak Gasoline Demand

Oklahoma is among the nation's top ten markets with the least expensive average gas prices, according to AAA. The average gas price is $1.99, the second state with the lowest price, followed behind South Carolina at $1.97.

The current price average per gallon of regular gasoline in Oklahoma City is $1.95. The national average gasoline price is $2.29/gallon.

Oklahoma is also among the nation's top ten markets with the largest monthly declines, at third place with a (-12 cents).

Today's price average in Oklahoma for regular gasoline is $1.98 according to GasPrices.aaa.com, said Mark Madeja, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. This is six cents lower than last week and twelve cents lower month over month and year over year. This is certainly a win for families planning a summer driving vacation.

AAA and Baker Hughes, Inc., reported that the number of oil rigs in the U.S. has grown for another record-breaking week.