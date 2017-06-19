My 2 Cents: Showcasing OK's Native American History

My friend Steve Lackmeyer, undoubtedly the most knowledgeable reporter around when it comes to downtown Oklahoma City, it's history and future, wrote a column for The Oklahoman last week taking exception to my idea of naming the new downtown park "Land Run Park."

In recent years, there has been some Native American backlash to the celebrations of the Land Runs, because of the cost to the tribes that had been settled here.

Steve wrote: "to simply retell the white version of the Land Run and give tribute to it with the new park can appear insensitive and ignorant of what transpired."

I told him that this wasn't the celebration of a land grab, but a tribute to the gritty people of all colors who settled this state.

My vision is to relocate the now largely hidden Land Run sculptures into the park creating a iconic landmark.

But he, believes with proper signage and promotion their position south of Bass Pro as the end of the canal is sufficient, and points out the artist helped choose the location.

I've been talking to the artist for some time, and it's location is not what he envisioned and he'd love to see it relocated and showcased into the new downtown park. By the way, he's a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

And while Steve says it would be a tragedy to waste taxpayer money to move it, I've already reported that local movers and shakers have expressed a willingness to pay the tab and no taxpayer money would be used.

Why not create an equally impressive Native American monument nearby in the park, I'm sure private money would support that, too.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.