Frontier City's Silver Bullet Roller Coaster Stuck Again

Rescuers were once again called out to a halted Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City, Monday afternoon.

The ride was stuck in virtually the same location as the last time, back in early May. This time, crews at the park were able to get the ride working again, and it seems most of the riders chose to stay on and compete their ride.

According to park officials, 11 passengers were on the ride at the time of the malfunction. The park's maintenance team restarted the ride's computer system, at which time the roller coaster was able to complete its cycle. Officials say the ride's safety system reacted exactly as it was designed. They say the ride is inspected by the Department of Labor before the start of each season, and is inspected by the park's maintenance team at the start of each operating day.

This is the fifth time the ride has stopped in that location since 2008. The roller coaster also stopped in June 2016. And before then, it malfunctioned in August 2014 and August 2008.

A spokesperson from the amusement park issued the following statement on the incident: