Traffic Being Diverted After Injury Crash Reported In SW OKC

An injury crash was reported Monday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

An injury crash was reported Monday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. near SW 89 Street and Western Avenue. The two-vehicle crash happened on SW 89 Street.

One of the two vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash and was quickly put out by firefighters.

Traffic along SW 89 Street is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.