More Than 700 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Semi At Tinker AFB

Officials at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) are revealing new details in a large pot bust made at Tinker Air Force Base last week.

Agents seized duffle bags and several boxed full of marijuana and marijuana vape oil from a semi that was attempting to make a legitimate delivery.

Investigators say a routine check of the semi turned up the drugs, hidden around $25,000 worth of frozen chicken. In all, agents found 35 boxes full of “raw marijuana” and “several thousand” small containers of THC vape oil.

In all, more than 700 pounds of pounds of pot and pot products were seized. Investigators believe the drugs were being trafficked from Pasadena, California to New Jersey.

“It’s all about keeping the public safe, and the employees at Tinker safe," OBN spokesman Mark Woodard said. "There was no way that vehicle was going to get in and out of there without them detecting any kind of suspicious contraband."

The truck driver, 59-year-old Ashot Grigorvan, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of drug trafficking and maintaining a vehicle for drug activity. At the time of his arrest, authorities say Grigorvan was already on probation for a previous trafficking case out of Missouri.