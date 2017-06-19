Canadian County Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl At Party

A Canadian County man is accused of serving an underage girl with alcohol and then sexually assaulting her at a sleepover party.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Jason Drylie on June 12, after the mother of the victim contacted authorities. According to investigators, the mom said her daughter told her that Drylie assaulted her at a party in May.

Investigators say the alleged party was at Drylie’s house, and that other under-aged children were present.

The victim said Drylie had given her multiple alcoholic beverages and sent her text messages encouraging her to drink more. The victim also told investigators Drylie sent her messages, saying he would come to give her more alcohol before bed. The victim said she drank so much that she felt “numb and tingly.”

Drylie allowed investigators to examine his phone during an interview. A search of the phone turned up evidence showing Drylie had texted the victim. When presented with that evidence, investigators say Drylie admitted to getting into bed with the victim with the purpose of assaulting her.

“This is a text book example of how so many predators operate. They supply their under-aged victims enough alcohol to get them drunk, and then sexually assault them. I can’t tell you how thankful I am that this young girl had the courage to tell her mother what this child predator had done to her, and hold him accountable for his actions,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

According to the report, Drylie told investigators that he climbed into the young girl’s bed wearing only his underwear and touching and kissing the girl. But the victim told police she immediately jumped out of the bed, ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside. Later, investigators say Drylie sent the victim text messages apologizing for his behavior.

“Who knows how far Drylie would have gone if this child hadn’t been able to get away. I’m so glad she had the presence of mind to jump out of bed, and run to the bathroom and lock herself inside,” said West.

Drylie was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of Lewd Acts with a Child and Providing Alcohol to a Minor. Bail was set at $51,000 and authorities tell News 9 that Drylie has already bonded out.