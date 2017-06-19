Surveillance Footage Shows Stabbing Outside OKC Strip Club

Police are on the lookout for suspects involved in a knife attack outside of an Oklahoma City strip club in early June.

Surveillance footage of the attack, in the parking lot of Night Trips, located near Vermont Ave. and Reno Ave., was just released on Monday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on June 3, in the northwest corner of the parking lot.

According to the report, the male victim and a female witness were leaving the club when they noticed a group of people around their car. The female told police she asked the group to “not door ding” their car before an altercation ensued.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed twice under his arms. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Lexus SUV before police could arrive.

Neither the victim nor witnesses could give police a description of the suspects, but surveillance cameras on the outside of the club recorded the entire incident.

The victim was transported from the scene to OU Medical Center with serious injuries, but police say he is expected to survive.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers immediately (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.