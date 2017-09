Oklahoma City Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting homicide that happened last Tuesday, June 13.

Police say 21-year-old Deabray Reese shot and killed 19-year-old Steven Morgan at the Brookwood Village Apartments SW 97th and Western.

Morgan was attending a pool party at the apartment complex when shots were fired into a crowd of people. Morgan was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in very critical condition. He died the morning of June 15.

Reese is facing a first degree murder charge.