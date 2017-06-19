Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 18, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb sit down with ESPN NBA writer Royce Young again.

-OKC Dodgers catcher Jack Murphy and his Father's Day story

-ORU Remembers Basketball Player Ashley Beatty, who died this past week

-Lincoln Riley hires old coach Ruffin McNeill as an assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach

-Tramonda Moore commits to OU; Oklahoma's No. 1 2016 recruit and former John Marshall OT

-Mike Gundy signs new roll-over contract at OSU that runs 5 years and increases his salary from $3.9M to $4.2M for the 2017 season

-John, Dean and Steve Play the Percentages