Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 18, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 18, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb sit down with ESPN NBA writer Royce Young again.

-OKC Dodgers catcher Jack Murphy and his Father's Day story

-ORU Remembers Basketball Player Ashley Beatty, who died this past week

-Lincoln Riley hires old coach Ruffin McNeill as an assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach

-Tramonda Moore commits to OU; Oklahoma's No. 1 2016 recruit and former John Marshall OT

-Mike Gundy signs new roll-over contract at OSU that runs 5 years and increases his salary from $3.9M to $4.2M for the 2017 season

-John, Dean and Steve Play the Percentages

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.