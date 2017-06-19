Crews Respond To Fire At Chaparral Townhouses In NE OKC

Crews responded to an apartment fire in northeast Oklahoma City, Monday morning.

Crews were on scene of the fire at the Chaparral Townhouses near NE 13th and Lincoln, right across the street from OU Medical Center.

According to authorities, the fire is believed to have started on the porch in one of the units, before quickly spreading to the interior and eventually into an adjacent unit.

Three units sustained damage before the fire was successfully extinguished. Crews said four adults and two children were displaced. Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however officials said they are ruling this a suspicious fire.