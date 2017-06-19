OKC Fire Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Fire Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Fire Dept responded to a 3-alarm commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City, Monday morning just after 4:30 a.m.

Over two dozen firefighters responded to the flames at AT Mexican Specialties located at 1501 Exchange Avenue, near SW 8th and Exchange Avenue, just south of the Oklahoma River.

Authorities said the building was a food distribution warehouse. Upon arrival, heavy flames were reported from numerous overhead doors around the building as well as from the peak of the roof. 

Officials said large volumes of food on pallets and in refrigerated units inside were destroyed. 

The building was ruled a total loss, but the value of loss has not yet been determined.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on scene. The department said he was not transported and went back to the fire station.

There are no other reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

