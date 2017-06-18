Finsbury Park London: Vehicle Strikes, Injures Pedestrians Near - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Finsbury Park London: Vehicle Strikes, Injures Pedestrians Near Mosque, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Police man a cordon at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. Police man a cordon at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.
LONDON -

One person was arrested after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians Monday leaving several injured near a North London mosque, police said.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. local time. They said "a number of casualties" were being treated after the incident.

"Officers are on the scene with other emergency services," the statement said. "There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue."

They said officers have responded with other emergency services including the London Ambulance Service who have sent a "number of resources" to the scene.

Worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque shortly after midnight prayers when the incident occurred, a witness told Sky News.

The mosque's chairman, Mohammed Kozbar, called the incident a "cowardly attack" on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and [affected] by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor," Kozbar tweeted.

The U.K. Muslim Council of Britain said they had been told worshippers were ran over as they left a local mosque. "Our prayers are with the victims," they said on Twitter.

Another witness, who lives near the scene, told the BBC she heard screaming from her residence. "From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside. Everybody was shouting: 'A van's hit people, a van's hit people.' There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished."

The incident Monday follows two deadly attacks in London in which pedestrians were deliberately mowed down by vehicles. Westminster in March and the London Bridge earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.

