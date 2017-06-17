Police: 2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting, Hit-And-Run Crash

Police are investigating a shooting and hit-and-run crash Saturday night in northeast Oklahoma City.

The shooting and vehicle crash happened near NE 4 Street and N Kelley Avenue.

Police said one person at the scene with a gunshot wound and one person injured from being hit by a vehicle. Both victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.

Investigators said the incident started as a verbal argument at a party. A short time after the argument, a group of people in a car shot into the crowd and hit one person trying to run away.

