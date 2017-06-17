Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man In NE OKC Library Parking Lot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man In NE OKC Library Parking Lot

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman was arrested after stabbing a man in the parking lot of the Ralph Ellison Library in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday afternoon.

The library is located near NE 23rd St. and N. MLK Ave.

According to police, the suspect and victim had been drinking when the two got into an argument. Police say the argument escalated and the woman ended up stabbing the man in the arm.

The victim was transported from the scene to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this time.

