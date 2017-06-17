Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Metro Man

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man, last seen driving away from a home in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police say 85-year-old William York was reported missing from his home in the 2800 block of N. Harvard Ave, near NW 26th St. and N. Ann Arbor Ave., around 10:30 a.m. York was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and might be driving a tan Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number CHW080.

The original report incorrectly listed York's address as N. Howard Ave.; an address in Moore. A photo of York has not yet been made available.

According to police, York has dementia and sclerosis of the pancreas, is under proven medical and physical disability and in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact police immediately.