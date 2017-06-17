Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Metro Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Metro Man

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man, last seen driving away from a home in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police say 85-year-old William York was reported missing from his home in the 2800 block of N. Harvard Ave, near NW 26th St. and N. Ann Arbor Ave., around 10:30 a.m. York was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and might be driving a tan Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number CHW080.

The original report incorrectly listed York's address as N. Howard Ave.; an address in Moore. A photo of York has not yet been made available.

According to police, York has dementia and sclerosis of the pancreas, is under proven medical and physical disability and in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact police immediately.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.