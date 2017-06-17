OKC Arrests Woman After Body Found At NE OKC Apartment Last Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Arrests Woman After Body Found At NE OKC Apartment Last Weekend

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police made an arrest in Oklahoma City's 33rd homicide of 2017 after a man’s body was discovered at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment late Friday night.

Police answered a call about a shooting at the Sooner Haven apartment complex, located near NE 36th St. and N. Prospect Ave., just after 11 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Devonte Ellison with a gunshot wound. Ellison was taken to the hospital and later died.

On June 21, Oklahoma City Police arrested Renita Wells on a first degree murder charge. Wells was Ellison's girlfriend.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Wells faces a second degree murder charge.

