3.2 Magnitude Quake Rumbles Near Dibble

A small earthquake was recorded in McClain County early Saturday morning.

The 3.2 magnitude temblor was recorded three miles to the southeast of the town of Dibble, or about 33 miles south of the Oklahoma City metro area, at a depth of about two miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.