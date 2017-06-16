Disc Golf Icon, Local Church Teaming Up To Build New Course In Moore

A national Disc Golf Icon was in Moore Friday talking about plans to build a new disc golf course in Moore.

John Houck has designed more than 100 disc golf courses around the world.

Moore lost its only disc golf course during the May 20, tornado in 2013. That course at Moore’s Little River Park had just opened a month earlier.

Moore’s First Baptist Church has agreed to partner with the Moore Disc Golf Association, which is using $150,000 in post-tornado donations to build an 18-hole disc golf course in First Baptist Church’s backyard.

The church said they're okay with it, because they were just using the land to bale hay anyway, and it’s a great way to be of service to the Moore community.

Houck—who’s also a two-time free-style flying disc World Champion, is waiving his regular fee of $20,000 to design the course.

“It took four years to get us here, but we’re very happy to be here, and happy to be doing it in God’s backyard,” he said.

Moore Disc Golf President Kris Molskness says his group has been humbled by the support.

“We anticipate fast-tracking this build, and we’re hoping to have it open no later than December of this year,” Molskness said.