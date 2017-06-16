Disc Golf Icon, Local Church Teaming Up To Build New Course In Moore

Nationally, 22 veterans take their lives every day. It's a battle within, that one group in Oklahoma wants to combat. Two combat veterans in Oklahoma share their stories of hopelessness following active duty to raise awareness for suicide prevention.More >>
Nationally, 22 veterans take their lives every day. It's a battle within, that one group in Oklahoma wants to combat. Two combat veterans in Oklahoma share their stories of hopelessness following active duty to raise awareness for suicide prevention.More >>
A bride is now frantically setting up her wedding at a different venue after she says the Jazz hall of fame double booked her.More >>
A bride is now frantically setting up her wedding at a different venue after she says the Jazz hall of fame double booked her.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.