Disc Golf Icon, Local Church Teaming Up To Build New Course In M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Disc Golf Icon, Local Church Teaming Up To Build New Course In Moore

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

A national Disc Golf Icon was in Moore Friday talking about plans to build a new disc golf course in Moore. 

John Houck has designed more than 100 disc golf courses around the world.

Moore lost its only disc golf course during the May 20, tornado in 2013.  That course at Moore’s Little River Park had just opened a month earlier. 

Moore’s First Baptist Church has agreed to partner with the Moore Disc Golf Association, which is using $150,000 in post-tornado donations to build an 18-hole disc golf course in First Baptist Church’s backyard. 

The church said they're okay with it, because they were just using the land to bale hay anyway, and it’s a great way to be of service to the Moore community.   

Houck—who’s also a two-time free-style flying disc World Champion, is waiving his regular fee of $20,000 to design the course.

“It took four years to get us here, but we’re very happy to be here, and happy to be doing it in God’s backyard,” he said.  

Moore Disc Golf President Kris Molskness says his group has been humbled by the support.

“We anticipate fast-tracking this build, and we’re hoping to have it open no later than December of this year,” Molskness said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.