OHP Video Shows Final Moments Of Hunt For Inmates - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP Video Shows Final Moments Of Hunt For Inmates

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

New images from a manhunt that gripped central Oklahoma for four straight days were released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday. The video was taken from the patrol’s helicopter catching the final moments of the escaped inmates run from the law.  

All four men are now in custody, but the three captured on camera were Trey Goodnight, 27, Sonny Baker, 41, and accused killer Jeremy Irvin, 31. It’s unclear on the video which man is which, although the footage does cut to a black screen several times, indicating a possible switch of suspect or a redacted piece of the man hunt.

Video like the one released by OHP on Friday are seldom available in this way. Normally, they’re heavily redacted to avoid revealing tactics used by search crews and other law enforcement officers.

“Don't see any weapons, again no shirt, blue shorts,” a trooper manning the camera in the chopper can be heard saying.

The video is of one of the suspects walking through the shallows of a river as he attempts to flee.

“He's working his way down the river bank on the south side of the river.”

Troopers were able to get in close enough to see the color of the man's shorts. At one point, they began giving orders over a speaker to let their suspect know there was nowhere to hide.

“State troopers come to a stop we see you in the blue shorts,” the pilot commanded.

Troopers watched as one of the suspects scaled the river bank. Trying to flee into the woods to throw off the troopers. But it doesn't work. The pilot eventually switched to an infrared image which allowed the man to be easily spotted among the trees. In the end, he was found by authorities, laying in the fetal position he was surrounded by armed officers and surrendered.

After the fourth escapee, Brian Moody, 24, was caught on Thursday the Lincoln County Sheriff offered his thanks to the law enforcement officers from across the state who helped put the fugitives back behind bars.

“I want to thank everybody the highway patrol, the task force, U.S. Marshalls, everybody that's been involved in this nightmare. It's over,” Sheriff Charles Dougherty said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.