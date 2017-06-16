Chickasha Pastor's Burned Body Found Near Church

A disturbing story out of Chickasha, the burned body of a local pastor found just feet from his church.

Police were called to First Baptist Missionary Church on S. 12th Street just before 8 a.m. Friday morning. There, they found the burned body of Pastor Michael Walworth, a holy man who, according to the church’s website, referred to the church as the “Felony and Misdemeanor Baptist Church (Tattoos Welcomed).”

For Dallas Morris, who lives across the street from Pastor Walworth, theirs was an unlikely friendship. The pastor and the pagan.

“To be able to reach you know across sides like that you know looking out for the neighborhood you know see in somebody's having a bad day and come and have a good joke with him and cheer them up," Morris said.

Morris says because the two had such different religious beliefs, they had plenty of lively debate over the years. "I honestly don't know very many people that are like him. That you know would look after people, try to help them."

Morris says Pastor Walworth had a passion for counseling ex-convicts; keeping them off drugs. According to online information, Walworth was a recovering addict himself. "He did counseling for guys that had been in trouble and help turn their lives around,” Morris said. “That was his purpose."

Morris says he looked toward the church at around 7 a.m. Friday and everything seemed to be ok. He doesn't know exactly what happened, but he knows he'll miss his friend.

"For something like this to happen it's just it's devastating,” Morris said. “Because he didn't deserve this."

Chickasha police say they believe this is an isolated incident and they do not believe the public is in danger.