Dangerously Hot Temperatures Expected All Weekend In Oklahoma

The Oklahoma City metro will stay clear Friday night, but very warm with temperatures only dropping to the mid-70s. Any chance of rain will stay in the far northeastern part of the state.

Saturday will be an incredibly hot and humid day with highs in the upper 90s, but it will feel closer to 105 degrees at times.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for central Oklahoma through Sunday morning. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated! A weak cool front will drop us down to around 90 on Father's Day.

