Oklahoma Granted Extension To Comply With REAL ID

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Oklahoma an extension to meet the requirements of REAL ID through Oct. 10, 2017.

“This is great news for Oklahomans as it means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to access federal buildings through October 10,” said Fallin. “We will request additional extensions until we are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act.”

The governor signed House Bill 1845 this year, paving the way for state leaders to work on building a compliant system. That system includes training tag agents and creating a centralized office to create and store identification cards.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson said implementing the changes could take two years or longer.