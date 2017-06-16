Edmond Police Catch Armed Robbery Suspect Minutes After Crime Was Reported

An armed robber is off the streets and in the Oklahoma County jail. A woman visiting a Bank of America drive-up ATM in Edmond late Wednesday night was approached by 28-year-old Dustin Byars.

According to police, he held a gun to her head and demanded she withdraw $400 from her account. She told Byars she could only take $140. He also demanded her car key and phone. The woman gave him the cash and her phone but pled with him to keep the key so she could return home to her children.

“Another car pulled up to the ATM,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “That is what caused the suspect to run off.”

Wagnon said Byars gave the woman her keys and $20 before taking off. The woman quickly drove to nearby OU Medical Center to find an officer or security guard. Officers credit the woman’s quick actions, even without a phone, in helping them nab the robber four minutes after the crime was reported.

“She did the right thing and immediately went to where a police officer would be,” said Wagnon. “She was able to give us great information and within minutes we had three officers who saw him running through an apartment complex and were able to get him in custody.”

During the foot pursuit, officers tased Byars to stop him. Byars also threw his weapon, which officers later recovered.

The victim was unharmed but left with a frightening experience.