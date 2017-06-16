Chickasha Pastor Found Burned, Dead Outside Church

The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found burned and dead outside of the church Friday morning.

Chickasha Police pronounced Pastor Michael Dean Walworth, 55, dead at the scene. He was found lying on the ground between the church and an adjacent house.

At this time, the police do not know conclusively if the pastor was killed by the fire or burned after his death.

The police also said they believe the incident is isolated and the citizens are in no further danger.

Anybody with information about this fatality are asked to contact the Chickasha Police Department.