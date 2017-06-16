EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert After Treating 7 People - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert After Treating 7 People

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With temperatures on the rise, local emergency responders issued their first "Heat Alert" yesterday.

It's predicted to be a hot weekend ahead and with the high temperatures close to 100 degrees next week, emergency officials want you to take extra precautions when spending time outside.

Thursday, EMSA responded to seven heat related calls for patients ranging from 21- to 71-years-old. Many of the calls were people being outside for too long or being dehydrated. This can lead to heat exhaustion, which is a heart-related illness that comes on when your body loses too much water.

Some signs you should look for include sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea or fainting.

EMSA issues a "Heat Alert" when dispatchers get at least five heat-related emergency calls within 24 hours.

Heat exhaustion can be prevented by:
- Avoid hot foods and heavy meals. They add heat to your body.
- Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.
- Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.
- Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.
- Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car.
- Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
- Otherwise, help the victim to cool off, call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
