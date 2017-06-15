Police Looking For Owner Of Stolen Camera

According to the police report, the camera was found with other stolen property from multiple burglary victims in the back of a truck on the southeast side of the city.

The photos clearly capture memorable moments in their lives -- a trip to the beach and a festive holiday at home.

“These people are not suspects in any way, form or fashion. We believe these people may either own the camera or know who does own the camera,” MSGT. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

Police said the camera containing the two images displayed in the story was one of several other stolen items in a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Michael Wood.

Vigilant neighbors reportedly caught him loading up some things from James Nelson's home.

“He had busted down my front door and completely ransacked my home from one end to the other,” Nelson said.

Nelson also said he tracked the GPS on his stolen iPad to Wood's location.

Police caught up with Wood at the intersection of SE 149th and Hiwassee.

“He was in cuffs probably less than an hour after he left my house,” Nelson said.

Nelson was able to get back his iPad and most of the other items taken from his home. But police said the camera with the priceless pictures found in that truckload of stolen stuff had come from another burglary and they're hoping someone can help them get it back to where it belongs.

If you recognize the people in the photos, you can contact CrimeStoppers, 235-7300.

Wood is in the Oklahoma County Jail