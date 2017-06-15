Crews Respond After Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Family Dollar

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar store in NW OKC.

First responders were called out to the crash a the Family Dollar store located near NW 39th Expressway and N. Portland Ave. Authorities tell News 9 the driver was wearing a foot brace and accidentally hit the wrong pedal.

A clerk in the store was transported from the scene to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.