Large KS Storm Complex Moving SE Into N., Central OK Thursday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms in the Texas panhandle should slowly weaken as they enter Western Oklahoma Thursday evening. There is still a low threat that they could become severe out west.

The News 9 weather team is also watching a large storm complex in Kansas that is moving southeast. This should move into Northern Oklahoma after 7:00 p.m.

There is also slight chance these storms make it into Central Oklahoma, but a higher chance they will stay to our northeast.

Large hail up to the size of tennis balls and damaging wind in excess of 80 mph will be the primary threats, but a brief and weak tornado is possible.

Storm chances push into Eastern Oklahoma overnight.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 60's Friday morning. Across Oklahoma, it’s going to be partly sunny, hot, and muggy Friday with highs in the 90's.

