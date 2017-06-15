Authorities Recount Capture Of Lincoln County Escapee Brian Moody

Four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail early Monday morning have been recaptured.

The last inmate who remained at large, Brian Moody, was found Thursday around noon.

News 9's Tiffany Liou was on the scene when it happened.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told Liou, "We got him."

"It's wonderful. I'm going to sleep good tonight," said Dougherty.

It's been a restless four days of active searching for the four inmates. Three were recaptured early Wednesday morning. It took longer to find Brian Moody.

Moody didn't get too far. He was found in Lincoln County near Fallis. Dougherty said he was found only two miles from where his sister, Angela Rainboat, reportedly dropped him off to steal another car. Rainboat was arrested Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officers set up at 3290 Road and 900 Road after a call of a sighting on Thursday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Sheriff Dougherty said a woman was driving down the road when she saw a man that fit Moody's description. He jumped back into the thick brush and trees and she called 911.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was nearby, but Moody disappeared by the time he got there. Quickly, law officers set up a perimeter and started searching.

Moody laid low in the area and was only 100 to 200 feet from where the woman spotted him, according to the Sheriff.

The OHP's helicopter was in the air and was able to locate Moody. Units were sent in on the ground and he was arrested.

Dougherty is grateful for the support from all the different departments.

He said, "This nightmare is over."

He also said they are working to fix the jail. A temporary fix is in place.

"We had a jail inspection yesterday. The county commissioner was there. I was there. The jail is secure. We took some other measures to make sure of that," said Dougherty.

He said there is more work to do to create a permanent solution.

All four inmates who escaped have an appearance at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Friday at 10:30 a.m.